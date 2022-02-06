Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 6-Feb-2022; Memorial to the martyrs of Japan – St. Paul Miki, St. Peter Sukejiro, , St. Cosmas Takeya and companions

February 6th, 2022 Memorial to the martyrs of Japan - St. Paul Miki, St. Peter Sukejiro, , St. Cosmas Takeya and companions St. Jean-Baptiste Cathedral, Lyons, FranceReadings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green First readingIsaiah 6:1-2,3-8 ©'Here I am: send me'In the year of King Uzziah’s death I saw the Lord of Hosts seated on a high throne; his train filled the sanctuary; above him stood seraphs, each one with six wings. And they cried out to one another in this way,‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of Hosts.His glory fills the whole earth.’The foundations of the threshold shook with the voice...



