China Fixes Yuan At Weakest On Record Relative To Expectations

China has returned from its week-long holiday. While it is no secret that Beijing is easing (ever more aggressively, prompting fund managers to allocate capital to China at a time when the country is increasingly viewed as non-grata by both the left and right) to stabilize its slumping economy, just as the rest of the world is tightening, moments ago the PBOC underscored its commitment to keeping the yuan on a downward slope when it fixed the yuan at 6.3580. Compared to expectations of 6.3328, this was the weakest fixing on record!

The weak fixing comes less than two weeks after the yuan hit a near four-year-high against the dollar on Jan. 26 while an index tracking yuan's value against a basket of currencies (the CFETS RMB basket ) is flirting with the highest level since late 2015.

It follows two months after the PBOC's previous record low fixing vs expectations which was set on December 9 of 2021, and according to Bloomberg, "signaled a limit to its tolerance for the yuan’s recent advance by setting its reference rate at a weaker-than-expected level" and when Malayan Banking Berhad said that "the weaker-than-expected fix is a reminder to markets that the currency is being watched and the central bank wants to prevent appreciation bets from snowballing."

Despite China's ongoing weakness and the PBOC's recent pivot toward easing, in the past year the yuan has been supported by strong inflows given China’s robust exports and foreign investment in onshore bonds. The currency was more recently aided by bets that Beijing’s monetary stimulus will sustain the nation’s growth and that the new Covid variant will have limited impact on the global recovery.

That said, the unexpectedly weak fixing comes at a time when the increasingly hawkish Fed and ECB should take some appreciation pressure off the yuan: as Bloomberg's Ye Xie noted earlier today, the trade-weighted yuan fell 0.9% last week, the most since July 2020. And while the yuan is still supported by a lofty trade surplus, but the interest-rate differential is becoming less supportive. Additionally, surging crude oil is another negative for China, a major energy importer.

All that suggests that there’s limited upside for the yuan, a conclusion reinforced by Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), who said that the Chinese government could take further measures if needed to keep the yuan stable, potentially putting downward pressure on the currency.

Among the measures mentioned by Guan, he said that policymakers could increase yuan's flexibility, expand capital outflows, or control capital inflows to rein in the yuan, which could deviate from economic fundamentals in the short term.

Writing in an article published in the Shanghai Securities News on Monday, Guan noted that the yuan also faces downward pressure from several market factors, including further strengthening of the dollar index, the shrinking spread between U.S. and Chinese yields, and the narrowing difference in the growth between the two economies.

The former regulator, who previously headed SAFE's balance of payments department, said that the yuan is already losing some momentum, citing shrinking trading volumes in the interbank forex market.

Whether it was driven by the sign of force against a strong yuan, or just because they are catching up to the upward move in risk assets observed in the past week, Chinese shares soared on their return from a week-long holiday, with sentiment boosted by Friday’s jump in Hong-Kong listed names and easing concerns about regulatory headwinds for the nation’s battered tech sector.

China's CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 2.4% before paring its advance to 1.2% as of 10:42 a.m. in Shanghai. Even so, at this level the benchmark is on track for its best post-Lunar New Year holiday performance since 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index also rose.

It could prove challenging for Chinese stocks to maintain their upward bias: traders returning from their long break are having to contend with challenges ranging from weak local manufacturing and housing data to an expanding camp of hawkish foreign central banks. Economic trends during the festive period - typically a boon for spending and travel - have been disappointing, even with the Winter Olympics.

“Fewer red packets of “lucky money” appear to have been exchanged in the WeChat groups, the box office on the first day of the new year plunged, and lending stats for January among the biggest lenders were disappointing,” Hao Hong, chief strategist at Bocom International, wrote in a note.

According to Bloomberg, domestic tourism revenue fell around 4% from a year earlier, while virus flare-ups and pollution curbs during the games are weighing on consumer and industrial activity. Movie ticket sales for the first four days of the break were down 23% from a year earlier to 3.5 billion yuan ($550 million), according to Maoyan data.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 0.9% in Hong Kong after adding nearly 3% on Friday in its first session post the break.

One final point: if all else fails and the yuan keeps rising contrary to the wishes of the PBOC and politburo, how long until the market starts whispering that dreaded phrase "devaluation"?