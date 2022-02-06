Climate change is altering the smell of snow

How would you describe the scent of winter? Unlike spring, summer and fall, which have strongly defined aromas (flowers in bloom, beaches, decaying leaves), the current season is marked by the scent of nothing. Nothing's growing. Nothing's dying. It's a kind of olfactory pause. But snow has a scent, and researchers say that scent depends on what's in the ground and the air. And as both the atmosphere and the land are getting warmer, the scent of snow is getting stronger.



