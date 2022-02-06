Comedian Heather McDonald Collapses on Stage Immediately After Joking, “I’m Vaxxed, Double Vaxxed, Boosted and Flu Shot”

February 6, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

A comedian collapsed on stage, hitting her head on the floor during a routine in Tempe, Arizona.

Heather McDonald, 51, was into her second joke before a sold-out crowd when she collapsed. She had just delivered a joke about being vaccinated when she fell. According to TMZ:

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … the former “Chelsea Lately” star was headlining the sold-out show, when she delivered her second joke … “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted … and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.” As soon as she delivered the joke, she just collapsed and hit her head on the floor. Everyone thought at first it was all part of the act, but it was not. She was conscious, but clearly, all was not well. An EMT and a nurse happened to be in the audience … they rushed up on stage to provide first aid. The 911 call came in as a seizure, but no one really knows yet. An ambulance came and paramedics tended to Heather.

The cause of the medical emergency is still listed as “unknown” despite a barrage of tests at the hospital.

The post Comedian Heather McDonald Collapses on Stage Immediately After Joking, “I’m Vaxxed, Double Vaxxed, Boosted and Flu Shot” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...