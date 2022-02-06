Ex-Trump national security adviser accuses Xi Jinping of staging the 'biggest land grab in history' in the South China Sea as controversial Winter Olympics get underway in Beijing

February 6, 2022

Donald Trump's former national security adviser on Sunday accused Beijing of staging the 'biggest land grab in history' with its territorial encroachment on the South China Sea. Beijing has laid claim to a vast majority of the waters there, and China's aggressive buildup in military presence and increased exercises in the region has served to alarm and anger US allies there as well as American officials at home. Retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster made the stark warning about an increasingly 'aggressive' China after troublesome technical issues led to his appearance on CBS News' Face The Nation to be delayed by...



