Hundreds Arrive on Horseback to Support Trucker Protest at US-Canada Border Crossing

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

You’ve heard the saying, here comes the cavalry, but when was the last time you saw that happen? Coutts Border crossing between Alberta and Montana has as (what looks like) hundreds on horseback arrived to support protesting truckers. This video is over three minutes of riders on horseback clomping past the camera. It’s an impressive show of support. According to reports, a deal was underway to move the protest away from the border, but that fell apart. The truckers are not leaving, and they’ve been joined by other groups who oppose the mandates. It’s been over a week. The premier...



