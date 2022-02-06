Matilda Cuomo canceled! Andrew’s mom scrubbed from mentoring program she founded

February 6, 2022

Even Andrew Cuomo’s beloved 90-year-old mom Matilda has been canceled by her disgraced son’s behavior, sources told The Post. State officials removed the matriarch’s name from the Web site of a mentoring program she founded and oversaw — after her ex-gubernatorial son’s humiliating departure from office over sex-harassment claims last year, sources said. “It’s a sad day when politics has gotten so ugly that it would come down to removing the name of 90-year-old former First Lady Matilda Cuomo,” raged a disgusted source close to the Cuomo family.



