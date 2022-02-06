NBC Refuses to Run Ad Critical of Chinese Communist's Human Rights Abuses

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The unelected gatekeepers of our national morals, the censors at NBC Universal, have deemed any criticism of the Chinese Communists during the Olympic Games to be a sacrilege and have forbidden it. The network is refusing to run an ad critical of the Chinese Communist government’s human rights record. Only happy faces of smiling athletes are allowed to be seen. No Uyghur detention centers. No clinics where forced sterilization of Uyghur women is performed. No factories where Uyghur slave laborers toil. NBA player-activist Enes Kanter Freedom of the NBA's Boston Celtics is featured in the spot. Kanter is one of...



