New York Democrats’ bet on racial gerrymandering is riskier than they realize

February 6, 2022

New York Democrats are going big on gerrymandering as they seize control of redistricting. But they may get bitten by their assumption that they have a permanent lock on non-white voters. Consider the two new state Senate seats in the city, one in heavily Hispanic parts of Queens and Brooklyn, another in heavily Asian parts of Brooklyn. Dems clearly think those minority votes belong to them by default. But do they? Perhaps the biggest political story of the past four years has been the realignment of Hispanic and Asian voters across America with the GOP.



