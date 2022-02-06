Ottawa police will block gas and food from reaching protesters
February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICOttawa police say they will now stop people from providing downtown protesters with gas, food and other “material support”. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced the new tactic in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, amid the protest against COVID-19 public health measures in the city’s parliamentary precinct – a protest that several leaders policies have labeled it an occupation – continues for a second weekend. Anyone bringing these supplies could be arrested, PAHO said. Police did not respond to a request for comment, citing officer safety. SNIP
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments