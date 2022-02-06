Ottawa police will block gas and food from reaching protesters

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ottawa police say they will now stop people from providing downtown protesters with gas, food and other “material support”. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced the new tactic in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, amid the protest against COVID-19 public health measures in the city’s parliamentary precinct – a protest that several leaders policies have labeled it an occupation – continues for a second weekend. Anyone bringing these supplies could be arrested, PAHO said. Police did not respond to a request for comment, citing officer safety. SNIP



