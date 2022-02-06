PETA outraged by ‘Jackass Forever’ animal stunts, tells moviegoers to skip

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is urging moviegoers to skip “Jackass Forever” while calling for a criminal investigation into the film’s production. PETA claims the goofy stuntmen in the box-office smash hit allegedly commit cruelty and abuse against the animals in some of the stunts. The fourth installment of the “Jackass” franchise and its first sequel since “Jackass 3-D” in 2010 has already netted over $23,000,000 since its release on Friday, according to the IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database.n ETA cited several of the “Jackass” crew’s stunts that involved animals as particularly egregious.



Read More...