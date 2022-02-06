The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

PETA outraged by ‘Jackass Forever’ animal stunts, tells moviegoers to skip

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is urging moviegoers to skip “Jackass Forever” while calling for a criminal investigation into the film’s production. PETA claims the goofy stuntmen in the box-office smash hit allegedly commit cruelty and abuse against the animals in some of the stunts. The fourth installment of the “Jackass” franchise and its first sequel since “Jackass 3-D” in 2010 has already netted over $23,000,000 since its release on Friday, according to the IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database.n ETA cited several of the “Jackass” crew’s stunts that involved animals as particularly egregious.


