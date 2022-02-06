protest in Ottawa may have long-lasting effects on residents’ health, experts say

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some Ottawa seniors are afraid to leave their homes alone, so residents are accompanying them for neighbourhood walks. Other individuals need help with grocery deliveries. And at least one health care worker asked for rides to the hospital because he no longer feels safe travelling alone. People in the city are dealing with the emotional and mental toll of a protest that has occupied downtown Ottawa over the past week as trucks blare their horns at all hours, streets are blocked by large vehicles, and some report physical and verbal abuse from protesters. Experts worry that the stress could have...



Read More...