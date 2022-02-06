The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Recall of Soros DA Gascon Wins Support of Hollywood Liberals

February 6, 2022   |   Tags: ,
The Gascon recall would test the spending and culture powers of Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and George Soros. But the LA Mag suggests that supporters of recalling the pro-crime DA now include a healthy chunk of Hollywood. Celebrity supporters like boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and entertainment news host Carly Steele have donated to the recall, …


