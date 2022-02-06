Republicans Continue Losing Court Challenges to Restricting Maps, Could Cost Congressional Seats

February 6, 2022

Republicans control a majority of state legislatures and governorships, but they appear to be in danger of losing congressional seats in the wake of the 2020 Census. Democrat-controlled states have managed to successfully redraw congressional districts that shut out remaining GOP strongholds while Republican-led states have run up against successful legal challenges to their maps — all of which could cost the party seats in Congress later this year when they were expected to do well in the midterm elections as President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to tank. Historically, the party not holding the White House has done well...



