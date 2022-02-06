Roger Goodell calls NFL’s hiring results ‘unacceptable’ for diversity

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s 32 teams Saturday that the results of the current hiring cycle for head coaches have been “unacceptable” with regard to diversity, saying the league will retain outside experts to help “reevaluate and examine all policies” guiding minority hiring. Goodell made his comments in a memo sent to the teams and all NFL employees four days after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the league and teams Tuesday, accusing them of racial discrimination. The NFL has only one active Black head coach. No Black head coaches have been hired so far this offseason...



