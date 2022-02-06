The CNN Sex Party Comes To An End

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When you look at the people on CNN the absolute last thing to come to your mind is “sex.” Now that I’ve planted that thought in your head you’ve probably thrown up in your mouth a little bit, sorry about that. But while “CNN” and “sex” are the brushing your teeth and drinking orange juice of cable news, it turns out the network founded by Ted Turner was pretty much an unaccountable key party that appears to have come to an end. For those who haven’t seen a movie featuring one, or didn’t live through the 1970s and attend one,...



Read More...