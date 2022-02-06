Transgender Offender Manual Orders Prisons to Offer Special Services, Bans “Mis-Gendering”

The Biden administration has issued a Transgender Offender Manual directing federal prisons to give special accommodations and taxpayer-funded services to certain convicts serving sentences in jails throughout the nation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued the new guidelines a few weeks ago to ensure that the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) “properly identifies, tracks, and provides services to the transgender population.” The BOP houses some 155,554 inmates at 122 facilities around the U.S. and the agency estimates that approximately 1,300 are transgender. Under the new guidelines BOP staff interacting with transgender inmates must use the authorized gender-neutral communication with inmates or...



