Update on my grandson James and his family

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After everything that could be done was tried at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, we had to acknowledge that James, my 11-year-old grandson was gone. Trying to adjust to this terrible reality has been difficult beyond imagination for my son Liam. Everyone else is devastated but Liam is finding it very hard to even begin to heal. My daughter-in-law Jessica has helped him, as have his two daughters Amanda and Abbey. But, they all need continued prayers to beseech Our Lord to send soothing graces to the whole family. There is no telling how long they will need prayers, or...



