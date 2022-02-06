When Will Nike Start Selling Uighur Skin Shoes?

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The German National Socialist Party, A.K.A. the Nazis, loved making things out of the leather made from the skin of their Jewish and Deplorable victims so it is a proud tradition of socialism/communism. Nike produces many of its sneakers in China and it would be unethical to just harvest the organs from the murder camp victims and just throw away the skin. Nike using the skin would be very "green" which, inthe minds of the typical Watermelon Marxist, trumps all other morality.



