Whose advice on how to treat COVID is better? Mine or the CDC's?

February 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Allison Neitzel MD accused me on Instagram of killing people. So I challenged her to give me the name of a single person who followed my advice and died from COVID. She blocked me instead.Steve Kirsch20 hr ago There are some people, such as Allison Neitzel MD (Twitter and Instagram), who claim that I am spreading misinformation.After she messaged me over 5 dozen times on Instagram (watch this 2 minute Rumble video for proof of that), I tried to call her via Instagram in order to respond to all her messages. She refused the call and posted this on Twitter.Neitzel...



Read More...