Abortions in Texas dropped almost 60% in the first month after new SB 8 restrictions were imposed

February 7, 2022

Texas Health and Human Services released updated statistics Monday showing that number of abortions reported in the state decreased almost 60% in the first month after new restrictions went into effect. The state reported 2,197 induced terminations of pregnancies for September of 2021, following 5,404 in August, the last month before Senate Bill 8 took effect. Notably, in September there were only two induced abortions performed after six weeks of gestation, which the new law allows only under medical exemptions. The data shows that a study done in October by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project at the University of Texas...



