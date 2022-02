Bigoted Pairs Figure Skating Event Suggests There Are Only 2 Genders

February 7, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEIJING—Pairs Figure Skating, a staple of the Winter Olympics ever since its inception, is angering dozens of people around the world with its bigoted implication that there are only two genders.

