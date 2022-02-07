Brickbat: Papers, Please

Erie County, New York District Attorney John J. Flynn has charged Amber and Michael Naab with second-degree felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Naab said the two used fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to get into the Jan. 15 Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium. Flynn said the Naabs were on the Buffalo Bills radar because the two had boasted on social media about using the fake vaccine cards to get into previous games. The Naabs were questioned by deputies from the Eric County Sheriff's Office during the game and arrested a week later. The Naabs face up to seven years in prison if convicted, but Flynn's office said he does not anticipate they will serve time.

