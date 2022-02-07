The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California will lift mask mandate for vaccinated residents in indoor public places next week

SAN FRANCISCO — With the Omicron coronavirus surge rapidly receding, California will lift its universal mask mandate for indoor public places next week, state officials announced Monday. The lifting of the indoor mask mandate statewide will apply to counties without local mask orders of their own, such as San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as swaths of the San Joaquin Valley. Other counties with local mask orders will remain in place, such as in Los Angeles County and much of the San Francisco Bay Area.


