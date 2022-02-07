[Catholic Caucus] The Woke Pope Epitomizes Liberal Illiberalism
February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC[Catholic Caucus] The Woke Pope Epitomizes Liberal Illiberalism The woke Pope epitomises liberal illiberalism The ‘merciful’ leader of the Catholic Church is persecuting a harmless minority: traditionalists Tim Stanley The Daily Telegraph February 7, 2022 The Pope, you have probably read, is ever-smiling, merciful and tolerant. Towards some, that might be true; for others, it’s a cruel joke. His treatment of traditional Catholics, to give just one example, is a case study in liberal hypocrisy.Many trads are affiliated with an ancient liturgy we will call the Latin Mass, practised by most Catholics until the 1960s. Then the Church decided...
