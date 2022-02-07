The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Chicago shootings: 22 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

February 7, 2022
CHICAGO -- Twenty two people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago gun violence over the weekend, police said. A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the South Loop on the Near South Side. The man, 44, was found in the street in the first-block of East 24th Street about 4:30 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn't been identified yet. Another man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the Near West Side. The 22-year-old was in the first-block of South Seeley Avenue...


