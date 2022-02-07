China locks down city on Vietnam border as COVID cases rise

February 7, 2022

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local infections of COVID-19. The outbreak in Baise, which has a population of about 3.6 million and borders Vietnam, is tiny by global standards, but the curbs, including a ban on non-essential trips in and out, follow a national guideline to quickly contain any flare-ups. The effort takes on extra urgency during the staging of the Winter Olympics, which began...



