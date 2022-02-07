Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Accusation of Sexual Assault

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim. The well-being of Peng, a three-time Olympian, became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe at a hotel in Beijing, Peng denied she had made such allegations.



