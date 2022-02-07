Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan with an airboat rescue 18 snowmobilers from ice sheet that broke off Lake Erie in Ohio

The United States Coast Guard tweeted on Sunday that it was conducting a 'mass rescue' after 18 snowmobilers were trapped on a slab of ice that broke off a heavily frozen Lake Erie. The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes announced on Sunday that an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed nearly 20 people on an ice floe near Catawba Island, Ohio in Lake Erie at around 1pm. The stranded snowmobilers 'were looking for a route back to land' after the ice floe they were standing on broke apart from the rest of the ice on Lake Erie. At...



