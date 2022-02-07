Delta CEO Asks DOJ To Enforce A National "No Fly" List For Unruly Passengers

It looks like the "friendly skies" are a thing of the past. Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, air travel has become an increasingly cantankerous undertaking, with flights routinely breaking out into fisticuffs over mask policies, social distancing rules and other guidelines that were introduced as part of 15 days to slow the spread...almost 2 and a half years ago.

Now, Delta Airlines has seen enough. They are asking that unruly travelers should be placed onto a national “no-fly” list, according to CNBC.

CEO Ed Bastian has officially asked the U.S. Department of Justice for the help in an effort to deter aggressive behavior on flights, the report says.

Bastian wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland that the list “will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft.”

Of the 5,981 cases of unruly passenger behavior that were logged in 2021, 72% of them were related to disputes over mask compliance. 350 enforcement actions followed.

This year, 323 reports of such passengers have found their way to the FAA.

The idea of a central "no fly" list for unruly passengers was put forth by Delta last September. Garland then told prosecutors to prioritize cases involving disruptive and violent behavior on flights.

So far, 1,900 people have been barred from flying Delta due to not adhering to mask mandates.