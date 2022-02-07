Drew Peterson Ssks Judge to Vacate Murder Conviction

FREE REPUBLIC

A judge is scheduled Monday to consider former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson's motion to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. Officials have said Peterson will not attend the hearing and it is not known if Will County Judge Edward Burmila will make an immediate decision on the motion. The judge has appointed an attorney and an investigator to assist Peterson and experts have said that such an investigation could take months to complete. Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He...



