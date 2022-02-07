The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Former RCMP Danny Bulford Issues Support For Truckers: Arrests & Fuel Thefts Are Scare Tactics – Hold The Line! (Video)

February 7, 2022   |   Tags: ,
A former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has a message for the Truckers Convoy and supporters: “Hold the line!” In a video, Danny Bulford, a former RCMP under Justin Trudeau, encouraged the protesters to hold the line. Separating The Men From The Boys – Standing Up To Tyrants Shows Who You Really Are …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x