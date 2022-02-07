Freedom Convoy Counter Protester Gets “Hit” By Truck in Absurd Display of Crisis Acting

February 7, 2022

It was a flop that would make Lebron James jealous. In Ottawa, a counter protester against the Freedom Convoy was “hit” by a truck. The subsequent fall to the ground was caught on tape, adding more fodder upon which the Trudeau-loving vaxx-nannies can air their grievances. From Canada, a counter-protestor blocks the road and fakes being hit by a Freedom Convoy truck while wearing a mask outside. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/HqbDpkQxYV — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 6, 2022 According to RedState: But on Sunday, we saw the person who we may just have to give the Oscar for Worst Swan Dive While...



