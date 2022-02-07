Gospel of Mark Ch. 3 and Romans Ch. 3

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"And he spake to his disciples, that a small ship should wait on him because of the multitude, lest they should throng him. For he had healed many; insomuch that they pressed upon him for to touch him, as many as had plagues. And unclean spirits, when they saw him, fell down before him, and cried, saying, Thou art the Son of God. And he straitly charged them that they should not make him known." "And he goeth up into a mountain, and calleth unto him whom he would: and they came unto him. And he ordained twelve, that they...



Read More...