Hate Hoax: Black Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Student Criminally Charged over Racist Notes(WUT!)

A black student from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Illinois, is facing criminal charges for reporting racist notes to the police that she allegedly knew were not sent to her from an unknown perpetrator. Two white students who were falsely accused of placing notes on her dorm room door reading “BLACK PEOPLE DON’T BELONG” and “DIE BITCH” have been cleared following an investigation into the incident. Illinois law enforcement announced on Friday that Kaliyeha Clark-Mabins, a black college student, will be charged with three counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report late last month. According to the...



