Here Are 10 Famous Songs Spotify Is Removing For Misinformation

February 7, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

First, artists chose to remove their music from Spotify. Then, they came for a hundred episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast due to alleged misinformation. Now, the entire Spotify library is being rummaged through by anti-misinformation activists with the goal of identifying misinformation across the platform.

The post Here Are 10 Famous Songs Spotify Is Removing For Misinformation appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...