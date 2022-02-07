The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Here Are 10 Famous Songs Spotify Is Removing For Misinformation

February 7, 2022   |   Tags: ,

First, artists chose to remove their music from Spotify. Then, they came for a hundred episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast due to alleged misinformation. Now, the entire Spotify library is being rummaged through by anti-misinformation activists with the goal of identifying misinformation across the platform.

The post Here Are 10 Famous Songs Spotify Is Removing For Misinformation appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


