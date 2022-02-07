In Ottawa, it's the police who are restricting traffic — not the truckers

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the “little tyrants” taking over Canada. Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the Ottawa mayor's reaction to the Freedom Convoy this weekend: By the way, the city is not in fact shut down by the truckers. They’re taking up the street in front of Parliament Hill, it’s true. But I was there — and in fact, police have blocked off most of the downtown. It’s the police who are restricting traffic. And the 800,000 a day in policing — exactly. Why so much? Why...



Read More...