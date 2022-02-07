James Carville: I Want to Punch 'Piece of —-' Unvaccinated People in the Face

February 7, 2022

Democratic strategist James Carville cursed out unvaccinated individuals on his podcast last week, saying anyone without a vaccine was a "piece of ----" and he wanted to punch them in the face. On Thursday's "Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt," Carville and Hunt took a listener question wondering why President Biden would not pass a bill that bars unvaccinated citizens from interstate travel. SNIP "I wish what they’d do is pass a law to make you immune from liability if you punch some unvaccinated person right in the face, which I’d really like to do. If you...



