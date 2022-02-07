Man Breaks Into Home in New Mexico, Drinks Beer, Eats Shrimp and Leaves $200 for Homeowner

A man was arrested in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after police said he broke into a home where he drank some beer, ate some shrimp and took a bath. Police said the homeowner found the intruder inside his home on the city's southwest side. The man told the homeowner he needed a warm place to stay, apologized for breaking in and left $200 on a chair to pay for the window he broke to get inside, police said. The intruder then left the home, taking his bag with him that the homeowner said contained an AR-style rifle. The next day,...



