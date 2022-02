Man Wearing Nail Polish Either Trans Or Father Of Girls

February 7, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TOPEKA, KS—Local man Daryl Hindenberg raised eyebrows in town on Monday when he was spotted wearing nail polish. Onlookers were reportedly unable to determine if he was trans or the father of young girls.

The post Man Wearing Nail Polish Either Trans Or Father Of Girls appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...