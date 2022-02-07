Media Spreads Misinformation On Joe Rogan To Prevent Him From Spreading Misinformation

February 7, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Podcaster Joe Rogan has been under intense scrutiny by the media for spreading misinformation. In order to stop the dangerous renegade conversationalist, the legacy media has now begun spreading misinformation of their own about Joe Rogan in order to stop the spread of misinformation.

