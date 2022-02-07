Mother died protecting kids from Greyhound bus shooter in Northern California

February 7, 2022

OROVILLE, Calif. - The woman who was shot and killed last week aboard a Greyhound bus in Oroville, Calif., died protecting her children, according to her family. Karin Dalton, the 43-year-old mother of four, was gunned down allegedly by Asaahdi Coleman, who started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound bus after it stopped at a convenience store authorities said.



