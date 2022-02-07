National Archives Raids Mar-a-Lago to Retrieve Trump White House Record Boxes – All They Found Were Mementos, Gifts and Letters From World Leaders

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The National Archives raided Mar-a-Lago last month and retrieved Trump White House record boxes, according to the Washington Post. It turns out all they found in the boxes were gifts, mementos and letters to Trump from world leaders. This is totally normal. Every recent presidential administration has had some Presidential Records Act violations, but the media has to sensationalize this story because it involves Trump. Trump’s advisors say there was no malicious intent but the left-wing media is raising the possibility of Trump being charged for violating the Presidential Records Act. The Washington Post reported: President Donald Trump improperly removed...



Read More...