NJ Gov. Murphy Can’t Cite Data Showing School Mask Mandates Worked

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) discussed the state’s plan to lift mask mandates in schools. Murphy defended the decision to impose the mandate in the first place, but couldn’t cite any data showing the mandates worked and that the numbers in states like New Jersey that had school mask mandates were different from states that didn’t.



Read More...