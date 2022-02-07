No time to exercise? What about three seconds a day?

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lifting weights for as little as three seconds a day can have a positive impact on muscle strength. A collaboration had 39 healthy university students perform one muscle contraction at maximum effort for three seconds per day, for five days a week over four weeks. The participants performed either an isometric, concentric or eccentric bicep curl (see definitions below) at maximum effort, while researchers measured the muscles' maximum voluntary contraction strength before and after the four-week period. Muscle strength increased more than 10 percent for the group who performed the eccentric bicep curl after the four weeks, but less increase...



