Over 300,000 U.S. federal workers eligible for unions, White House says

February 7, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday released a highly anticipated report from its labor task force that highlights low union participation in the U.S. government, and includes nearly 70 recommendations on how the government can help workers join labor unions and bargain collectively. More than 300,000 employees in the federal government, the country's largest employer, are eligible to join a union but have not, the report said. The government will offer unions seeking to build membership greater access to federal employees, the reports says, and push agencies such as the National Labor Relations Board and the...



