Pro-Mask Mob Beat and Hospitalise Girl Without Mask in Berlin

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Six adults attacked a 17-year-old girl in Berlin for not wearing a face-covering on a tram, beating her so hard she had to be taken to a hospital, reports state. The attack took place on Saturday evening after the girl reportedly refused to wear a mask on a tram in the Berlin district of Prenzlauer Berg. The unidentified girl who was travelling with her friends was initially racially abused when she refused to wear a mask after being told it was a legal requirement by the other passengers, reports claim. Die Welt notes that once the girl left the train...



