Rooting In Reality

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is to root them in reality. That’s an odd statement, I know, and I’ll explain it momentarily, but after many years spent trying to figure out what makes a positive difference in a life… and especially in those few crucial moments upon which lives turn… … Continue reading "Rooting In Reality"



Read More...