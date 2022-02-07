San Jose Mayor: Firearms Will Be Confiscated From Gun Owners Who Don’t Pay City Fee And ‘Liability Insurance’

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

San Jose’s city council passed a measure last month requiring gun owners to pay a $25 “harm reduction” fee and liability insurance or relinquish their firearms to the government, making the city the first in the nation to impose an annual fee on law-abiding, firearm owning citizens. The city’s Democrat mayor, Sam Liccardo insists the new ordinance, allowing law enforcement officials to seize firearms from those who refuse to pay the fees, will ultimately reduce crime and establish “a new kind of framework for gun safety, Slate reports. Allowing law enforcement to seize firearms from those who refuse to pay...



