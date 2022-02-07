Schweizer: We Need to Investigate ‘Whether the Biden Family May Indeed Be Compromised’ (video)

February 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, on Monday responded to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying if the GOP were to take back control of his chamber, they would investigate President Joe Biden’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party, as laid out in Schweizer’s book. Schweizer, during an interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” called for an investigation into “whether the Biden family may indeed be compromised.” “There were five different deals,” Schweizer outlined. “There was a $20 million private equity deal that put together. There was...



